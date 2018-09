Aliyah Trail: Is it suitable for every Jew around the world? The path to making Aliyah is the same yet different for each individual and replete with seeming contradictions. Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Yoni Kempinski New olim arrive in Israel on Nefesh B'Nefesh flight Dr. Sam Minskoff introduces the first edition of Aliyah Trail: The process and development of Aliyah within the individual as well as the challenges one faces on the trail.to make him or her strong in a Holy way.



Loading....

















top