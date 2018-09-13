OECD: Israel invests the least in early childhood education

OECD report shows Israel invests less than other countries in early childhood education. Former minister: We're still in the 50s.

An OECD report published Wednesday morning showed that Israel invests the least in early childhood education.

According to the report, Israel invests just $2,713 per year in each child (ages 0-3) who is in a supervised daycare center. In constrast, other countries invest $12,400 annually in each child of the same age.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, former Education Minister Shai Piron noted that responsibility for Israel's early childhood education centers is divided between three government offices.

"We're still in the 50s, and we think that between the ages of 0-3, we need to find solutions for working mothers," he said. "During my term, Deputy Minister Avi Wortzman wrote a program which aimed to unite all of these, but then-Economy Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) opposed it."

MK Orly Levi-Abekasis said, "When the State does not invest, parents are forced to pay more than two full academic degrees for programs for children ages 0-3. Investing in young children is crucial to children's development. It's time the State took responsibility for young children. They are our nation's future, and it's our obligation."

Israel subsidizes childcare for working mothers of children ages 3 months to 3 years. From age 3, education is mandatory, and parents pay only for additional programming and afternoon programs.