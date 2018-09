30-year-old woman dies of heat stroke while hiking near Petra. Her companions tried to treat her, but without success.

A 30-year-old Israeli woman died Wednesday of a heat stroke during a hike in the Rajef inselbergs near Petra in Jordan, it has been cleared for publication.



Foreign Ministry officials are negotiating with Jordan in order to arrange the transfer of the body to Israel.



According to preliminary reports, the travelers who were with the woman tried to treat her with the means at their disposal but without success.

Rescue forces summoned to the scene were forced to confirm her death.