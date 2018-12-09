Kim Kardashian signs with Israeli sunglasses company

US reality TV star partners with Israeli supermodel to become face of Israeli eyewear company, which aims to enter US market.

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has signed a deal for an upcoming collaboration with Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli.

Israeli sunglasses company Carolina Lemke Berlin announced Wednesday that Kardashian West has signed a deal to join Refaeli, who serves as the face of the brand and also owns a stake in the company, for an upcoming collaboration.

Kardashian will fly to Israel next year as part of the plan, which will include advertisements featuring Kardashian and will allow Kardashian to design her own limited-edition line of sunglasses.

In a press release on Wednesday, the company announced that it had selected Kardashian, who it called “the most famous woman in the United States, to be the face of the brand for at least two years, beginning in summer 2019.” The company, which until now had been directed at Israeli and European consumers, also said that it will be launching a website aimed at US audiences. Castro, the parent company of Carolina Lemke Berlin, said that the brand aims to enter the US market on a 20-30 million dollar plan.

“Friends & now partners!” Refaeli wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “[Kim Kardashian] joined my [Carolina Lemke Berlin] family. Welcome my love.”