Trump declares state of emergency in Virginia ahead of hurricane

Announcement follows similar one for the Carolinas. Governor of Georgia also declares state of emergency for that state.



US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Virginia as Hurricane Florence approaches, Associated Press reported.

The announcement came after a similar declaration for North and South Carolina. The action frees up federal funds and resources.

Later, on Wednesday morning, Governor of Georgia Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for the state as the latest projections showed Hurricane Florence taking a potential left-turn toward the northern half of Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Trump on Wednesday urged Georgians in a Tweet to “be ready, be prepared."

Hurricane Florence strengthened to a Category 4 storm Monday as it made its way towards the Carolina coast.

The powerful storm has maximum sustained winds of about 130 mph, and is expected to intensify even further before making landfall on Thursday night.

The storm is expected to make landfall along the border between North and South Carolina.

The Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, has ordered more than a million people living near the coast to evacuate their homes. Northam added that the storm is expected to affect the entire state and called on all residents to prepare for it.