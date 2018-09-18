Before The Decree is Sealed

Between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we receive the opportunity to rise above ourselves and to do tremendous good.

On Rosh Hashanah we stood in shul, davening with all our hearts for a new beginning and a peaceful decree for the year to come. In these precious days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we receive the amazing opportunity to rise above ourselves and to do tremendous good.

These days are absolutely crucial.

Meanwhile, thousands of families in Israel are suffering in poverty. Their children are hungry and they depend on the support of Kupat Ha'ir to survive. Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita recoginizes the paramount importance of Kupat Ha'ir and he will daven on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year, for a select group of baalei tzedaka. It's not too late to add your name to that list. But soon it will be.

There can be only 500 names on the list of the Gadol HaDor on Yom Kippur.

CLICK HERE TO ADD YOUR NAME

In just a few days, when it comes to Neilah on Yom Kippur, the Book for the year to come will be closed, the decree sealed. We absolutely must do what we can before that time. Please use this opportunity to give tzedaka to those who desperately need it, and to join together with the Gadol HaDor in giving to this worthy cause.

CLICK HERE TO ADD YOUR NAME

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN

It is an enormous merit for whoever can donate $360, $180 x 2.