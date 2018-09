Two powerful light beams lit up in lower Manhattan skyline as part of 9/11 commemoration.

Two powerful light beams were lit up in the lower Manhattan skyline on Tuesday as part of the annual Tribute in Light installation commemorating those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The twin beams can reach up to four miles into the sky and are comprised of 88 7,000-watt xenon light bulbs positioned in two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape of the Twin Towers, according to The Associated Press.

The lights will fade away at dawn on Wednesday.