Iran threatens Israel

Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi implicitly threatened Israel in an interview with the Associated Press Tuesday.

Addressing the assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists, as well as the Stutnex computer virus which set back Iran's nuclear program, both of which have been blamed on Israel, Salehi said: "I hope that they will not commit a similar mistake again because the consequences would be, I think, harsh."

Salehi said that he hoped the 2015 nuclear deal would survive despite the withdrawal of the US and the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran.

"I think [Trump] is on the loser's side because he is pursuing the logic of power," Salehi said. "He thinks that he can, you know, continue for some time but certainly I do not think he will benefit from this withdrawal, certainly not."

He said that Iran was stronger now and better able to resist sanctions than it had been before the signing of the 2015 deal. "If we have to go back and withdraw from the nuclear deal, we certainly do not go back to where we were before. We will be standing on a much, much higher position."