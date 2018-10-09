Swedish far-right to make gains in parliament

Sweden’s leftist and rightist blocs were neck-and-neck in an election on Sunday that saw support surge for the nationalist Sweden Democrats, exit polls indicated, according to Reuters.

The ruling center-left Social Democrats and Greens and their Left Party parliamentary allies were seen winning 39.4 percent of the vote, while the opposition center-right Alliance were seen at 39.6 percent.

The Sweden Democrats, a party with white supremacist roots, rose to 19.2 percent from 12.9 percent in the previous election, a poll by public service broadcaster SVT said. Such an achievement would deprive either of the mainstream blocs of a parliamentary majority.

The process of forming a stable government out of the deadlocked parliament could take weeks and, potentially, end in failure.

Last week, regional politicians from the Sweden Democrats party were caught making anti-Semitic statements online, including with them a picture of Anne Frank mocking Holocaust victims.

Two years ago, the party removed one of its members of parliament for anti-Semitism, after she proposed legislation to end state subsidies for media outlets that she said favor the Bonnier media group, whose controlling family has Jewish roots.

The Sweden Democrats’ success follows a surge in popularity for other far-right parties in Europe amid growing anxiety over national identity and the effects of globalization and fears over immigration following armed conflict in the Middle East and North Africa.

