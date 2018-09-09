Terrorist eliminated after trying to sabotage Gaza fence

IDF troops shoot suspect who approached the security fence along the Gaza border and tried to sabotage it.

IDF troops on Sunday afternoon identified a suspect who approached the security fence along the Gaza border and tried to sabotage it.

The soldiers opened fire, wounding the suspect, who was taken for medical treatment by the Israeli forces. Later, the suspect died of his wounds.

Earlier on Sunday, security forces identified three suspects who tried to cross the border fence in northern Gaza. The suspects were arrested and taken for questioning. Two knives were found on the bodies of the suspects.

On Friday, in the weekly violent riots along the border, about 7,000 Gazan Arabs participated in five disturbances along the perimeter fence.

According to data from the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, 210 demonstrators were injured, 45 of them as a result of gunfire.

Some of the rioters burned dolls in the form of US President Donald Trump, while others tried to infiltrate Israel. On Saturday as well, four suspects were arrested trying to infiltrate Israel, after which a knife and ax were found in their possession.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)