The universal Rosh Hashanah: Praying for all humanity, and a Jewish approach to the apocalypse.

This week's Temple Talk is dedicated to Rosh Hashanah, anniversary of Adam's birth and time of judgement for all his descendants.

Join Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman as they focus on Rosh Hashanah, not as the "Jewish New Year" - but as the universal coronation of G-d as King of the Universe.

Our hosts also take a look at the rumors sweeping social media that the end of the world is rapidly approaching.