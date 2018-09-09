Israel prevents Ahed Tamimi and family from travelling abroad

Arab teen who was jailed for attacking soldiers banned from flying to Belgium via Israel by Shin Bet.

Israel has prevented Arab teen provocateur Ahed Tamimi and her family from moving through Israeli territory in order to travel abroad.

The family, including Ahed, her parents and two brothers, were scheduled to go on a 20-day trip to Belgium, France and Spain where Ahed was to speak on “the Palestinian resistance movement” and her experiences in Israeli prison, according to reports. They had been scheduled to leave on Friday.

The decision to prevent the family from leaving from Jordan by travelling through Israel was made by the Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet, Haaretz reported, citing an unnamed security source.

The family will file another request to travel after the holidays, the teen’s father, Bassem, told Haaretz.

The teen was sentenced in March to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of assault, including the one in which she slapped a soldier in front of her house that was videotaped and went viral on social media. Her mother also was jailed for incitement for filming her daughter with a cellphone camera calling on her fellow Arabs to stab Israelis, throw rocks at them and offer themselves as suicide bombers in order to “liberate Palestine” and posting it on social media. The pair were released early, in July.