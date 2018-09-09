Israel's ultimate wake-up call

What are the personal, national and universal meanings of Rosh Hashanah?

Rabbi Menachem Leibtag is a popular Torah educator both in Israel and around the world.

He explains personal, national and universal meanings of Rosh Hashanah and Tishrei, starting with why the 7th Jewish calendar month is the beginning of the year.

Knowing the Torah- the ultimate book of principles- can lead to peace, mutual respect and understanding between peoples.

This period of reflection and introspection can bring all of us closer to Hashem and to building just societies, and the shofar is the ultimate wake-up call. Many deep and thoughtful ideas from a brilliant on-the-field Zionist educator.