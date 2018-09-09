JNF Chief Israel Officer discusses the unique 9/11 monument in J'lem. 'Only monument outside US that names all 2,996 victims of 9/11.'

Eric Michaelson, JNF Chief Israel Officer spoke with Arutz Sheva about the JNF-KKL monument for 9/11 at the entrance to Jerusalem.

He noted that the monument is the only 9/11 monument outside of the US which lists all 2,996 victims of the tragedy.

“It is a symbol of solidarity - as you can see, it is in the shape of the US flag waving in the wind, and it’s a flame going to the sky, an eternal flame that won’t be extinguished. It’s a symbol of the joint destiny of the US and Israel, two nations together in brotherhood in this struggle.

“People frequent the site all the time,” he said, adding that monument conveys “the message that we will continue to live and go on.”