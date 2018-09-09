Watch: Thousands in Uman for Rosh Hashanah

Stunning footage shows tens of thousands of Jews gather near grave of Rebbe Nachman ahead of Rosh Hashanah.

Stunning aerial footage captures the thousands of Jews who have made the trip to the Ukrainian city of Uman, where Rebbe Nachman of Breslov is buried, for Rosh Hashanah.

United Hatzalah, which filmed the footage, said that it was "currently providing medical security to the General Tikkun Klali ceremony in Uman Ukraine."

"Our teams including EMS volunteer EMTs paramedics and doctors will be operating in the city of Uman providing medical care.and.coverage.over the holiday of Rosh Hashanah to the tens of thousands of Jews who gathered there near the gravesite of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov.

"United Hatzalah will also be operating the local medical clinic in the city in conjunction with the Breslov community," the group said.