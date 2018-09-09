Rioter shot after throwing stone on Gaza border

A video circulated in Palestinian Arab media yesterday documenting the shooting of a demonstrator who threw stones near the security fence.



In the video, the demonstrator, who, according to Palestinian Arab reports, counted among youths who were killed in the riots, is seen picking up a stone from the ground, throwing it at the smoke-engulfed fence - and being shot in the upper body before medical teams rush in.



On Friday, about 7,000 Gazan Arabs participated in five disturbances along the perimeter fence. According to data from the Hamas-run “health ministry,” 210 demonstrators were injured, 45 of them as a result of gunfire.

In response to the video, the IDF Spokesperson stated that "the incidents will be investigated by the relevant command echelons" and that "the cases in which the Palestinians were allegedly killed will also be transferred to the General Staff investigation mechanism." It was also stated that "During violent disturbances along the fence in the Gaza Strip yesterday the IDF responded by with methods for riot dispersal and acted in accordance with the regulations for opening fire in response to attempts to damage the fence and to harm IDF forces."



Some of the rioters burned dolls in the form of US President Donald Trump, while others tried to infiltrate Israel. On Saturday as well, four suspects were arrested trying to infiltrate Israel, after which a knife and ax were found in their possession.