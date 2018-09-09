How many Jews are there in the world?

Statistics show slight rise in number of Jews in Israel and around the world.

Just prior to Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), the number of Jews in the world stands at 14.7 million, representing a slight rise from last year's 14.6 million.

According to Hebrew University's Professor Sergio Della Pergola, Israel's Jews account for 6.6 million (up from 6.5 million last year). Of the 8.1 million Jews living outside of Israel, 5.7 million live in the US.

These statistics include those who define themselves as Jews and do not have any other religious identity. The statistics also note that 23.5 million people globally are eligible to become Israeli citizens under Israel's Law of Return.

The statistics, all of which are based on Professor Pergola's research, state that 100 or more Jews live in in 98 of the world's countries.

France is home to 453,000 Jews, while Canada has 391,000 Jews. In fourth place is Britain, with 290,000 Jews, followed by Argentina with 180,000, Russia with 172,000, Germany with 116,000, and Australia with 113,000.

Brazil is home to 93,000 Jews, while South Africa is home to another 69,000 and Ukraine 50,000. Hungary has 47,000 Jews, while Mexico has 40,000, and Holland is home to 30,000. Belgium (29,000), and Italy (28,000) come next, with Switzerland (19,000) and Chile (18,000) ending the list of Western countries with large numbers of Jews.

Arab and Muslim countries are home to a total of 27,000 Jews. Of these, 15,000 live in Turkey, 8,500 live in Iran, 2,000 live in Morrocco, and 1,000 live in Tunisia.

Countries in which there are 500 Jews or less include: Bermuda, Bahamas, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Jamaica, the Virgin Islands, Bolivia, Suriname, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia, Macedonia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Congo, Botswana, Kenya, Madagascar, Namibia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Yemen, Syria, and Egypt.

In a Rosh Hashanah letter, Jewish Agency Chairman Yitzhak Herzog, who also serves as chair of Israel's Zionist Union party, wrote, "As the new year begins, I want to wish you....a year during which the bridge between the State of Israel and the Diaspora of Israel is strengthened."