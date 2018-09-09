Japan: Death toll from recent earthquake rises to 35

Death toll from earthquake in northern Japan his 35, with 400 injured and 9 still missing.

Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) search for survivors in Atsuma.

The death toll from Thursday's earthquake in northern Japan rose to 35 on Saturday.

The quake, which measured 6.6 on the Richter scale, struck Japan's Hokkaido island, triggering landslides and a power outage, and collapsing a hillside.

Nine people are still missing, and approximately 400 were lightly injured. Police officers and members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) are still searching for survivors.

Approximately 16,000 people are currently housed in shelters.

Most of the victims were from the rural town of Atsuma, which was hit by landslides, RTE reported.

Japan's Meteorological Agency warned of aftershocks, and said buildings near the quake's epicenter are at risk of collapse, Express noted.