Watch: President Rivlin wishes Jews a happy New Year

In Rosh Hashanah greetings, Israel's Pres. Rivlin stresses importance of remembering what the Jewish People have in common with each other.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in a Rosh Hashanah (Jewisn New Year) greeting stressed the importance of the bonds between the Jewish people.

Rivlin noted the similarity between the Hebrew for "friend" and for "connection" and stressed, "The bonds that hold us together stretch across the world today and deep into our shared history."

"I know we are at a time when some see the things that divide us more clearly than those that unite us. For some, it can be hard to see what we have in common. I know that there are times when we do not agree with each other. I know there are times when we do not feel like 'friends.'

"So, as we approach this Rosh Hashanah, let us reflect on what we share, on the links that bind us together. We are one people, with a shared history and a shared future. We share a commitment to the future of the Jewish people, despite our differences. We share a belief in a better world, and a commitment to bring it about."

Rivlin stressed, "Together, friends, we also face the challenge of rising anti-Semitism, of racism and hatred, around the world. Wherever we choose to live, we must be able to feel proud of being Jewish, and safe to identify as Jewish in whatever way we choose."

Emphasizing the colorful makeup of Israeli society, he added, "Here in Israel, our society brings together different communities: religious and secular, Jewish and Arab, old and young, left and right. We share this land that we love. The bonds between us, friends, are our best hope for a bright future."

"Let us hope that this year we will feel closer to each other, more like friends."

"From the heart of the Jewish world and the capital of the State of Israel, I wish you and your families – Shana Tova uMetukah (a good and sweet year - ed.), and may we all be blessed with many happy and sweet years ahead."