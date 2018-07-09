IDF attacks Hamas observation posts

IDF aircraft attack observation posts belonging to Hamas after a grenade from Gaza causes damage to security infrastructure.

IDF aircraft on Friday evening attacked observation posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in northern and southern Gaza.

The attacks came in response to the throwing of a grenade from Gaza which caused damage to security infrastructure.

The weekly protests by Gaza Arabs along the border with Israel continued on Friday, as they have since March 30. The protesters hanged effigies of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claimed that a 17-year-old teenager was shot dead by the Israeli army during the riots. He was shot in the chest during clashes east of Rafah in southern Gaza, the ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

As part of the weekly violence along the Gaza border, the Arabs have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

The thousands of balloons and kites carrying incendiary and makeshift explosive devices have sparked hundreds of fires and caused millions of dollars in property damage inside Israel.

Earlier on Friday, an IDF aircraft fired on a terrorist squad that launched firebombs attached to balloons in northern Gaza.

Arab media reported that two people were wounded in a vehicle which was struck by the fire from the IDF aircraft.

On Wednesday, the IDF closed the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza after hundreds of Arab rioters in Gaza hurled rocks at the Gaza side of the crossing, damaging the checkpoint.

