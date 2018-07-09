This has to be heard.





Loading....





UNWRA :The great refugee fraud.

After: The defeat of Nazi Germany 73 years ago at great cost to the Allied forces and after the murder of six million Jews the world thought that the scourge of anti-Semitism has been eradicated.

Hear: About its resurgence in Britain, led by the Labour Party - that supposed bastion of democracy - erroneously thought by British Jews to be their natural political home.

And: How the US Senate's Judiciary Committee selects nominated Supreme Court Judges by their perceived political leanings instead of their impartial judicial ability. A theatrical performance.

Plus: With what kind of bread at Tashlich will you best atone for your various sins!