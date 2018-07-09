Gaza border: Arabs hang Trump, Netanyahu in effigy

The weekly protest by Hamas-controlled Gaza Arabs along the border with Israel took a macabre twiest Friday as Donald Trump, Binyamin Netanyahu, and Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman were hanged in effigy.

The current wave of disturbances on the Gaza border began in late March, following US President Donald Trump's decision to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

At least 110 Arabs were killed between 30 March to 15 May in violent clashes along the border. Most of these were members of Hamas and other terror organizations.

Since then, the intensity of the border clashes has generally petered out, but terrorists adopted a tactic of launching incendiary kites into southern Israel, causing numerous fires.