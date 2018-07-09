How a Vietnam vet became a diver in Israel

Sender Bransome has seen it all and done it all, and proves that G-d created the world.

Would you like to meet a man who fought in the Vietnam War, spent time on an Israeli kibbutz, served in the UN as a representative of the US Marine Corps, served as a UN observer on the Lebanon border, worked with explosives off US coastal waters, owns part of a diamond quarry which he works yearly, trims branches off trees overhanging sukkahs, and works as a lifeguard at the Dead Sea?

Well, Sender Bransome is all this, plus a proud Jew who claims to have solid proof of G-d's existence.

Tune in to meet this septegenarian with more energy than men half his age.