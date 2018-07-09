Senior UN, European officials spotted at anti-Semitic PA display

Senior officials from the United Nations and a number of European nations visited an exhibition hosted by the Palestinian Authority featuring explicitly anti-Semitic images last month.

According to a report by Makor Rishon on Friday, early last month, a number of foreign representatives visited an exhibition set up by the Palestinian Authority in the illegal Bedouin outpost of Khan al-Ahmar.

Built in the 1990s, the illegal encampment today houses some 170 Bedouin squatters just outside of the Israeli town of Kfar Adumim, east of Jerusalem. The encampment was never authorized, and is slated for demolition, after the Supreme Court rejected appeals to cancel the eviction orders.

The Palestinian Authority decried the planned demolition, as did the United Nations and European Union.

In protest of the planned demolition, the PA set up an exhibition in Khan al-Ahmar featuring anti-Israel propaganda, including a number of pictures which mirrored classic anti-Semitic themes.

One image, for example, showed an octopus with a Star of David strangling Arab children and crushing churches and mosques, while other pictures show Israeli soldiers preparing to shoot small children.

Last month, a number of foreign officials visited the exhibition, Makor Rishon revealed, including United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) regional representative Sonia Azzam and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)’s representative to the PA Genevieve Putin.

The South African ambassador to the PA also visited the exhibition, as did envoys from Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany.