A haredi mayor for Jerusalem?

Haredi candidate Yossi Deitch is leading in the race to replace Nir Barkat as the mayor of Jerusalem, according to a new poll.
The poll, which was conducted by Camille Fuchs, found that 41% of respondents would vote for Deitch is a race between seven candidates, giving him a clear victory in the first round of the election.
Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin (Likud), who is also running for mayor of the capital, would receive 25% of the vote. City Councilman Ofer Berkovich Leon would receive 30% of the vote.
Six-hundred-and-twenty residents of Jerusalem were polled in the survey.
The election will take place on October 30.
