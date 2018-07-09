Britain: Arab MP denounces anti-Zionist posters

A British Member of Parliament of Palestinian Arab descent has denounced a series of posters placed at London bus stops calling the existence of the State of Israel a "racist endeavor" as "blatantly anti-Semitic."

Liberal Democratic MP Layla Moran, who represents Oxford West and Abingdon, made the comments during a discussion on the BBC's Daily Politics show about the posters, which appeared on bus stops in London a day after Britain’s opposition Labour Party voted to accept the international definition of anti-Semitism, but with a free speech clause on criticizing Israel.

"I'm a Palestinian," Moran said. "The fact that this has come from a group that purportedly is speaking for Palestinians, I take great offence at myself, because I think it is blatantly anti-Semitic."

Moran criticized British Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, a Labour politician and close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, who stated that "It is not at all anti-Semitic to describe a state as racist."

"There are factions in the Israeli government, there are extremes in the Israeli government, led often by Netanyahu, who do actually have issues with Palestinians and the settlements, and there are very clear issues there," Moran said. "But to say that an entire country is racist is entirely wrong."

A section of the full International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, or IHRA, definition of anti-Semitism states that “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor” is an anti-Semitic act. Labour had initially left this example, and three others, out of the definition it was going to approve earlier this summer.

London’s mayor on Thursday ordered the signs to be taken down. It is not clear who hung the signs though the London Palestine Action group posted photos of the bus stops on Twitter under the heading: “Created by ethnic cleansing; maintained by ethnic exclusion. Israel is a #racistendeavour.”

Transport for London told the London-based Jewish Chronicle through a spokesperson that the posters were “absolutely not authorized” by the public transportation authority or the advertising company. “It is fly posting and therefore an act of vandalism which we take extremely seriously. We have instructed our contractors to remove any of these posters found on our network immediately,” the spokesperson also said.

Meanwhile, a poll conducted for the Jewish Chronicle found that nearly 40 percent of British Jews would “seriously consider emigrating” if Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn became Prime Minister.

Over half of the British Jews surveyed between the ages of 35 and 54 responded that emigration is a serious consideration.