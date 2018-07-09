'Brazilian Donald Trump' stabbed during campaign rally

Jair Bolsonaro, a front-runner in Brazil's presidential election, stabbed during campaign rally. He is listed in stable condition.

A front-runner in Brazil's presidential election who has been dubbed “the Brazilian Donald Trump” was stabbed during a campaign rally on Thursday, reported the BBC.

The candidate, far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro, was attacked in the city of Juiz de Fora in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais.

His son provided an update on his condition and said he underwent surgery for injuries to his liver and intestines and is now stable.

Recent polls suggest Bolsonaro would get the most votes in next month's presidential elections if former president Lula da Silva fails in his attempt to overturn a ban on him standing.

Footage of the incident shows Bolsonaro making a thumbs-up gesture and being held aloft by supporters when he appears to be stabbed with a knife.

He then doubles over with pain and his supporters quickly lower him to the ground and bundle him into a car.

Police say a suspect, identified Adelio Obispo de Oliveira, has been arrested.

The 63-year-old is representing the Social Liberal Party (PSL) and many refer to him as the "Brazilian Trump" due to his statements but also due to his platform which is similar to Trump’s.

Bolsonaro is backed by millions of evangelical Christians for his uncompromising anti-abortion stand, noted the BBC.