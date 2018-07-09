Netanyahu: We will lead Israel for many more years

Netanyahu toasts the Jewish New Year with Likud activists, criticizes media for failing to cover report which found Israelis are happy.





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday evening at the Likud party's toast in honor of Rosh Hashanah at the Exhibition Grounds and criticized the media, which he said did not cover a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics which found that 89% of Israeli citizens are satisfied with their lives.

"That’s a huge and inconceivable number. This is an item that should open the news, did you see it on the news? With the sour commentators? Obviously not, because it's not even sweet and sour news, it's sweet news," Netanyahu said.

"The public sees our achievements and our concern for the policy, the welfare and the economy, the cancellation of the nuclear agreement with Iran and the relocation of the American embassy," the Prime Minister added.

Photo by Aharon Krohn/Flash90 Netanyahu and Likud members

"Together we will continue to lead the State of Israel for many more years for the benefit of our children," he declared. "I just came back from Lithuania as the head of the Jewish state, the nation-state of the Jewish people, which respects the individual rights of all its citizens, and I think and feel how far we have come.”

"We have a state, sovereignty, the IDF, we act like a world power. We have restored our ability to defend ourselves, our honor and our control over our fate," Netanyahu said.

During the speech, Shefi Paz and a group of residents of southern Tel Aviv shouted at Netanyahu, protesting the failure to deal with the issue of the illegal infiltrators flooding the streets in their neighborhoods.