The US is helping Israel solve problems: Is the story of Palestinian refugees on its way out of the world?

Former Labor parliamentarian, Dr. Einat Wilf, eplains the US decision to halt its funding of the UN’s "Palestinian refugee" mechanism.

Also in this episode: What can Israel do to ease the tension with the American-Jewish community, is a confederacy with Jordan a good idea, and what can we expect in Israel’s upcoming general election?