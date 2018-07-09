New travel warnings ahead of the High Holidays

National Security Council warns Israelis of dangers of traveling to several countries, including India, Turkey, and Chechnya.

The National Security Council (NSC) issued a travel warning for citizens traveling abroad for the High Holidays Thursday evening.

The travel warnings were renewed to enemy countries such as Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Lebanon. The NSC also warned Israelis against traveling to Kashmir in India, Sinai, Libya, Nigeria, Sudan, Somalia, the Philippines, Chechnya and southern Thailand.

"The sequence of the Jewish holidays of Tishrei may be a special occasion for terrorist elements to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets abroad," the NSC said in a statement. "The warnings are based on solid information that reflects a real threat based on an intelligence picture for the given period."

The security threat posed to Israelis in the Sinai remains at a very high level in view of the continued activity of the Islamic State alongside the consolidation of Al-Qaeda's infrastructure.

Turkey also poses a high risk potential for Israelis. The document states that the state is "an arena with high potential for danger to Israelis, in view of the infrastructures and intention of terrorist organizations to operate in the region."