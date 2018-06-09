Mufti: Defend the land

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the 'Mufti of Palestine,' condemned the Supreme Court ruling finalizing the demolition of the illegal Bedouin outpost of Khan al-Ahmar east of Jerusalem, calling it a "racist decision."

Hussein called on the Arab public to act against this "unjust" decision and to assist the steadfastness of the residents of the Bedouin community in light of the "ethnic cleansing of the occupation authorities" that was intended to connect Ma'aleh Adumim with Jerusalem.

"The Israeli policy is a blatant violation of the international humanitarian law that prohibits forcible expulsion of local residents," said Hussein, who stressed that in response, the Palestinian Arabs would stick to the land and their national principles.

Hussein blamed the Israeli government and the Trump administration for supporting the "racist expansionist" policy as fully responsible for the escalation of the situation in the region.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the petitions filed by residents of the illegal outpost of Khan al-Ahmar near Kfar Adumim, and ruled that the outpost would be evacuated.

“It is feared that there will be large riots and violence during the demolition, especially by non-residents, given the calls on social media to come and take part in violent protests,” Justice Yitzhak Amit said.