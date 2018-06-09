Case closed on organ donation rabbi: 'Trembling with excitement'

Matan Chaim organization Chairman Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber, who encourages people to donate their kidneys to save lives, welcomed the State Attorney's decision to close the investigation file against him.

Rabbi Haber, who served more than 500 patients and donors, was questioned in September 2017 on suspicion of organ trafficking and was even sent to house arrest. Rabbi Haber saved many lives and even received a letter from the President.

In a conversation with Yisrael Hayom Rabbi Haber said "I knew for a few days it was going to happen, but I didn't know it had already come out," said Rabbi Haber, "You're the first to tell me; I'm happy, I'm shaking, I'm in shock.

"From the first day I knew there was nothing to the case," Haber said of the investigation. "I put everything on the table, I presented an opinion, I didn't move a nail without a legal opinion. There were economic interests that tried to hurt me because I do everything on a voluntary basis, but today I'm happy and delighted."