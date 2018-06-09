'US and Israel share values, as well as tragedies'

US Ambassador speaks with Arutz Sheva at 9/11 memorial event in J'lem. 'We won the battle, but must make sure we're ready for the next one.'

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman spoke with Arutz Sheva about the moving memorial event held this morning, Thursday, at the 9/11 monument in Jerusalem.

“I was overwhelmed with sadness from the very moving stories that we heard, especially from the woman who lost a son in 9/11 and lost another son a few years later. There are really no words, I really just taken by the courage of people that can continue to build their lives in the aftermath of such tragedy, and I’m also moved by the incredible bond that Israel has with the United States. I think this is one of many good examples, and one of the most moving examples, of how the US and Israel share the same values but unfortunately also share some of the same tragedies. We’ll have to do what we can to make sure it never happens again.”

Friedman also described how he first learned of the 9/11 attacks.

“I was literally just walking out the door on the way to work and my wife mentioned to me - it’s really no different from anyone else - that the plane had hit the first tower, I assumed it was an accident, turn on the TV, we were watching the TV as the second plane hit. It’s a day I’ll never forget, and I don’t think anyone else will, but if you look at where we are 17 years later, it’s really a testament to the ability of the US, Israel and democracies everywhere to endure.

“We won the battle, but we have to continue to make sure that we’re ready for the next one - and I think we are.”