Ayelet Shaked on preventing online incitement

An international conference of justice ministers on the subject of Hate Speech and Internet Incitement met as part of the Justice Ministry's Global Forum on Combating Antisemitism. Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked addressed the conference that was attended among others by the Italian, Greek, and Maltese Justice Ministers.

"The United States Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson once wrote that 'the constitution is not a suicide pact'. Word in this spirit have been uttered over the years in judgments on various occasions by two presidents of the Israeli Supreme Court: 'Human rights are not a prescription for national suicide,' wrote President (Chief Justice) Asher Grunis.

"Professor Aharon Barak wrote more than thirty years ago, 'It is essential to find a balance between state security and human rights.' In his own words, 'A constitution is not a suicide pact and human rights are not a platform for national destruction. The laws of a nation should be interpreted on the basis of the assumption that it wishes to continue to exist.'"