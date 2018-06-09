Jordan: ISIS member sentenced to hard labor

Jordanian court sentences alleged member of Islamic State to 20 years of hard labor for 2016 attack on security forces.

A Jordanian court on Wednesday sentenced an alleged member of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization to 20 years of hard labor for a 2016 attack on security forces, AFP reported.

The 25-year-old was charged with acquiring automatic weapons along with his two brothers and turning their house in Maan, 210 kilometers south of Amman, into a bomb factory.

The brothers booby-trapped the house then raised black ISIS flags on a roundabout and on the minaret of a mosque in the town to attract the attention of security forces, the charge sheet read.

They also raised an ISIS flag on a pickup truck which they drove around town, shooting in the air, it said.

"When the accused saw a vehicle belonging to security services they opened fire, wounding those inside," the charges said, according to AFP.

Officials said they then returned to their house, leaving the pickup outside to attract attention.

Security forces arrived, triggering a shootout which wounded several security personnel and killed two of the brothers. The third was able to blow up the house before being arrested.

Jordan has been targeted by several terrorist attacks in recent years, particularly since it became a leading member of the US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

At least one hundred detainees have been sentenced to death in Jordan in recent years, many on charges related to membership in Islamist groups, who could face capital punishment.

Last year, Jordan executed 15 people, including one man who was convicted of an attack on an intelligence compound near a Palestinian “refugee camp” in which five security personnel were killed. Another five were involved in an assault by security forces on a hideout by suspected ISIS jihadists in Irbid in the same year.

Last November, a court in Amman jailed a Jordanian man for 10 years for plotting attacks on behalf of ISIS against an air base used by the coalition fighting the jihadists.

In February it was reported that Jordanian intelligence had foiled several terrorist attacks by ISIS targeting the US embassy in Amman and Israeli businessmen visiting Jordan.

Last month, Jordan busted a terrorist cell made up of ISIS supporters in the town of Salt, northwest of Amman.