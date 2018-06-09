'We have no intention of compromising on our security'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening took part in an event marking 70 years since the founding of the IDF Intelligence Corps.

In his remarks, Netanyahu told those present that Israel’s enemies understand its strength.

"Those who seek our lives have learned to recognize our determination. We have no intention of compromising on the security of the citizens of Israel in our state,” he declared.

“We will not allow Iran to establish a presence in Syria. We will take action to thwart its intention of arming its proxies and its forces with deadly weapons to be aimed at us. The terror and aggression of Iran on Syrian territory, or anywhere else, will be met with the iron fist of the IDF,” continued Netanyahu.

“I welcome the tightening cooperation between the various arms of the intelligence community. They are all investing effort in ensuring our existence and our future.”

“The importance of intelligence cannot be exaggerated, and this importance is increasing, but with a clarification. Intelligence cannot replace assessments and decisions that have already been made; it cannot do this, not for general staff military commanders and the chief-of-staff, and not for leaders. It cannot do this under many conditions; we need to decide if we received sufficient intelligence or should we wait for more before taking action,” the Prime Minister said.

“Intelligence is a key element in Israel's strength. It multiplies power and is a national asset of the first order, just like it says here, the first line of defense. The importance of intelligence cannot be exaggerated and this importance grows with time. You are the eyes and ears of the state and most importantly – you act with great heart and spirit for the country."