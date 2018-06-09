Southern Tel Aviv residents are fed up and they are renewing their demonstrations in a call to expel illegal infiltrators.

One of the leading activists against illegal infiltrators in southern Tel Aviv, Shefi Paz, is demanding that the government fulfill its promises and act to expel the infiltrators.

Her comments on Wednesday come as the locals have renewed their demonstrations to demand that the infiltrators be removed from their neighborhood.

"We gave the Prime Minister a year and we promised him that after that we would return to the streets. The demonstration last Thursday was only the beginning. There will be no more polite demonstrations,” Paz told Arutz Sheva, referring to last week’s protest in which demonstrators burned pictures of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

Paz said she expects the words of the government representatives to turn into actions. "We call on the government to advance the agreement with Eritrea and warn the government not to exclude the families, because they are the most difficult problem here.”

She did not hide her disappointment with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying, "We have heard endless false promises behind which there is nothing. Now there is a new promise by Minister Deri who hinted very explicitly that negotiations are under way with the Eritrean government.”

Paz further claimed that she understood from the outset that the Prime Minister's plan to deport infiltrators was doomed to fail. "At the end of August last year, Netanyahu said he would return southern Tel Aviv to the residents. We decided to give him a chance. Nothing happened.”