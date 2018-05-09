Britain understands: Corbyn's anti-Semitism is intolerable

John Strawson Professor of Law at the University of East London talks about the meaning of Corbyn's anti-Semitism.

Labour’s hopes of ending its summer turmoil over anti-Semitism have been hit by fresh criticism, despite Jeremy Corbyn bowing to pressure to recognize all internationally-recognized examples.

After months of back and forth, the party finally announced it would adopt the full International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance document, to the relief of most MPs and activists.

Corbyn was forced to withdraw a further statement, because he lacked support, which argued it should not be regarded as anti-Semitic to describe Israel, its policies or the circumstances around its foundation as racist.

He is portrayed in the British public slowly as a person who not only takes an anti-Jewish line but also supports terrorists.