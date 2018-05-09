New details about strikes in Syria

Satellite imaging company publishes new data indicating damage caused to Syrian R&D site in strikes reported last night.

An Israeli satellite imaging company published photos and information about damage caused by explosions last night in the Hama area in northwestern Syria, indicating that significant portions of a military R&D facility had been destroyed.

The explosions reportedly occurred near military targets belonging to the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

Pro-Assad media was quick to quick to blame Israel for the explosions, stating that the Syrian military thwarted an Israeli missile strike near Idlib, also in Northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said that Israeli planes targeted several Iranian military positions in the provinces of Hama and Tartus.

On Wednesday, Ynet published data from Israeli satellite imaging company Image Sat International (ISI), which found that the strikes had destroyed “two new big hangars” at a military site near the city of Masyaf. According to Syrian opposition sources cited by Ynet, the site is part of a base for scientific research.

“Two new big hangars (60 meters and 35 meters) inside a site under construction were destroyed on September 4, 2018. As a result, underground entrances, one from each hangar, were exposed. Before the strike, those entrances were covered by a tarpaulin,” ISI wrote.