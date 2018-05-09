Israeli youth dies in Yosemite

Reports indicate 18-year-old Jerusalem resident died after losing balance and falling from a cliff in California's Yosemite National Park.

An 18-year old youth from Jerusalem died Wednesday in California’s Yosemite National Park, the foreign ministry confirmed.

According to initial reports, the youth died after losing his balance and falling several hundred yards from a cliff in the park, known for its rocky landscapes. He had apparently been trying to take a picture at the time of his fall.

A message has been sent to the youth’s family.

The Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Affairs division of the foreign ministry is assisting in the transfer of the body back to Israel.

The tragedy comes after 25-year-old Israeli woman Oranit Menachem, a resident of Bat Shlomo northern Israel, died yesterday during travels in northern India, apparently after suffering an acute allergic reaction to dairy products.

Last week, 25-year-old Yedidya Kellerman of Nof Ayalon was killed in northern Thailand while traveling with his wife for their honeymoon, apparently after being hit by a drunk motorcyclist. His wife, Kesem, was also lightly injured in the accident.