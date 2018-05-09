Israel's feistiest attorney answers 'fanatic extreme leftist'

Yoram Sheftel responds to Avi Benayahu who claimed Elor Azaria fell victim to politics; calls Ayelet Shaked 'best minister in government'.

Attorney Yoram Sheftel harshly attacked former IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. (res.) Avi Benayahu, who claimed yesterday that Elor Azaria had "fallen victim to a political and media campaign. Even now they coach him on what to say."

Sheftel responded to Benayahu and calls him "a radical fanatic leftist. Either he doesn't know what he's talking about because he does not know the facts or he knows them and he's a disgusting pathological liar."

Sheftel welcomed the actions of Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and says that she was justifiably elected Israel's most popular government minister. "Ayelet Shaked began taking steps to reverse the dictatorship of the Supreme Court, she's doing so wisely. She's the best minister except for the Prime Minister."

On Lapid's declarations that he will beat Netanyahu in the upcoming elections, Sheftel says "whatever Yair Lapid says, it's the exact opposite."