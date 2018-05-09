Who will be Israel's next police commissioner?

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan will soon submit the names of three police commanders for approval by the Goldberg Committee, which is charged with approving senior appointments. One of the three is expected to replace current Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh.

Yediot Ahronot reports the three candidates for the position of next Police Commissioner are Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Halevy, Tel Aviv District Commander David Bitan, and retired general Moshe (Chico) Edri, who previously headed both the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem districts.

A fourth candidate, Southern District Commander Major General Motti Cohen, is also under consideration.

Alsheikh will finish his term in three months and apparently has no intention of extending it for another year. Yesterday, the Commissioner spoke at a Bar-Ilan University conference where he implicitly criticized Minister Gilad Erdan.

"It's not healthy for an organization to not know what's going on in three months," Alsheikh said. "I do everything to prevent the police from getting hurt and I act as if I have another 20 years. We didn't stop anything - including rounds of appointments - and it works very well."