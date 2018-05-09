You don't need to go all the way to Uman

Rabbi says spiritual healing on Rosh Hashanah at Rabbi Nachman's Tomb can be achieved at King David's Tomb; 'They say it's just like Uman.'

Rabbi Yosef Berger, one of the rabbis of the Tomb of David, tells Arutz Sheva that it is possible to reach "wonderful levels" on Rosh Hashanah even without flying to Rabbi Nachman's grave in Uman.

"Many sages in our generation say that the Tikkun Haklali - the ten psalms that Rabbi Nachman chose to effect special spiritual repair - may be said here at David's Tomb on Rosh Hashana or earlier, and achieve the same recalibration (tikkun) as at Rabbi Nachman's grave. Rabbi Yitzchak Meir Morgenstern himself would travel to Rabbi Nachman's grave for years, and in recent years he's chosen to visit the tomb of King David on Rosh Hashanah," says Rabbi Berger.

He says the place's spiritual endowment has been known for years, and thousands have visited King David's tomb since the beginning of the month of Elul. "Every Jew who says those psalms here, even on New Year's Eve, is like he went to Uman. It achieves much to restore one's spirit.

"In the month of Elul, masses come to visit the grave of King David. Everyone knows the central psalm to Elul is By David: G-d is my Light and my Salvation; King David composed it here with Divine inspiration. So thousands come here just to say this psalm or the whole Tikkun Klali."