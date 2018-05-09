The Arab MKs cross the red line

Gil Hoffman speaks about the challenges of Israeli democracy, as Arab MKs are en route to the European Union to seek condemnation of the Jewish state and writing letters defending the anti-Semitism of British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, while right-wing Jewish MKs are saying Arab MKs and Arabs in general are unwanted.

He also gives listeners an update on the state of the award-winning honey farm in Samaria that he visited last year after it was ransacked by Arab vandals just ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.