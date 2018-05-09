'The siege on Gaza will be lifted at all costs'

Hamas leader urges the use of "all means" to bring about the lifting of the siege on Gaza.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Tuesday accused Palestinian Arab officials of collaborating with Israeli intelligence to thwart the internal Palestinian reconciliation agreement.

Speaking to youth in Gaza, Sinwar, who was quoted by the Safa news agency, said, "We failed to implement and bring reconciliation to a successful conclusion, and the state of division unfortunately continues."

He noted that there are two approaches to reconciliation: Hamas’ view which seeks reconciliation based on true unity and partnership, and the Palestinian Authority’s view which is based on a winning side and a defeated side.

Sinwar added that the weekly violent “March of the Return” protests would continue, as this is the way in which the Palestinian organizations and the Palestinian people express opposition to the “occupation” and its plans to eliminate the Palestinian issue.

He said that the Palestinians had made the decision to lift the “siege” at all costs and by all means possible, and that "those who do not like it can go drink the seawater of Gaza."

"We do not want war, we want to stabilize the ceasefire from 2014, but this does not mean that we are not prepared to stop aggression, but rather that we are fully prepared and on alert, together with the resistance organizations," Sinwar said.