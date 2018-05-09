Tags:ILTV
Argentine Soccer player fights to stay in Israel
Argentinian soccer player Pedro Galvan, who has been living in Israel and playing for teams for more than 10 years, could now be deported.
Soccer (illustration)
iStock
