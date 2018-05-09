Haley: Israel-PA peace plan takes everything into account

US Ambassador to the UN praises Trump administration's peace plan, urges both sides to listen to it when it is presented.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Tuesday praised the Israel-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace plan being put together by President Donald Trump’s advisers, Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner.

Speaking at a press conference marking her assumption of the presidency of the Security Council for the month of September, Haley also urged both sides to show willingness to hear the plan when it is brought forward.

“I have read the plan. It is thoroughly done, it is well thought out, from both sides, the Palestinians and the Israelis. It takes into account every aspect of everything,” she said.

“This is a plan that is going to be put forward that both sides have to be willing to hear,” added Haley. “If they are both willing to hear it, I think that this could be a solution for the region. I think it could a solution for both Palestinians and Israelis, and I think it would be a solution and a testament to what can happen when two sides come together in the name of helping their people.”

The US peace plan, which has been dubbed the “Deal of the Century” has been in the works for several months.

However, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for negotiations since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

PA officials have repeatedly rejected the Trump administration’s peace proposal, claiming it was coordinated with Israel.

Greenblatt told Arutz Sheva earlier this week that “the plan, when released, will reflect ideas that we think are realistic, fair and implementable that will enhance the lives of the Israeli and Palestinian people. We will not discuss any specific ideas or private conversations that may or may not have been had with leaders in the region.”

Greenblatt recently wrote on Twitter that while neither side will be fully satisfied with the Trump administration’s peace proposal, it is the only way to achieve true peace.

“No one will be fully pleased with our proposal, but that’s the way it must be if real peace is to be achieved. Peace can only succeed if it is based on reality,” he said.