European Union High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini ignored a request by Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan.

Mogherini met earlier with the head of the Joint Arab List Knesset Faction, MK Ayman Odeh, but her office did not respond at all to the request to hold a meeting with a joint delegation of representatives of both the Jews and Arabs of Judea and Samaria.

"She didn't respond to my request to meet with her, but she met with the Arab delegation, but I was not surprised that she did not answer our request. I told the members of the European Parliament that we did not get an answer from her," Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan told Arutz Sheva.

He added that "the more we will bring members of the parliament to know how the mechanism of the Union together with the Palestinian Authority is destroying the Middle East, the policy here can change."

"It is unfortunate that at the time we are here, the Arab Party's mission of slander came, a bunch of insolent people who came with a salary and an Israeli diplomatic passport to defame the State of Israel. The Israeli public and members of parliament here can see the delegation that came to curse, and the delegation of Samaria who came with authentic Palestinian leaders, not like the Joint List."