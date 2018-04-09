Lapid to Netanyahu: I'm going to beat you

'We'll run the country, and we'll manage it better than the corrupt group running it today.'

Yesh Atid party Chairman MK Yair Lapid spoke this evening at the annual party activists' convention held at the Tel Aviv Fairgrounds.

Thousands of supporters, party Knesset Members, party chiefs from all over the country, and local authority contenders participated in the event.

Lapid said at the event that "the State of Israel needs to change direction. It's a wonderful country. Fabulous. But politics is destroying it from the inside, the leadership is falling apart. Politicians concerned only with jobs for their friends, shouting at bereaved families in the middle of the Knesset. They transfer money to one another in corrupt deals.

"The Prime Minister announced he has one goal. What's his goal? Not the social gaps, not the cost of living, not the rule of law, his target is 40 seats. You won't have 40 Knesset seats, Mr. Netanyahu, not 30 Knesset seats, and I'm going to defeat you in the upcoming elections and take from you the helm and leadership of the State," Lapid said, attempting to generate a win-psychology among his followers.

"I could go to the Prime Minister's office tomorrow morning and start working. We'll manage the country, and we'll manage it better than the corrupt and interested party that is running it today," Lapid said.

Lapid added, "This is exactly the difference between us and Netanyahu: Netanyahu believes that the only thing that matters is seats - I believe that the only thing that matters is what you do with the Knesset seats. How do you use them for the benefit of our children? Mr. Netanyahu, you've been Prime Minister for ten years for Heaven's sake; what exactly did you do with your Knesset seats? Besides giving in to every form of extortion, and turning the Prime Minister's Office into a corrupt place where everyone throws a coup. I am going to defeat you in the coming elections and take from you the helm and leadership of the country.

"In the next elections, values ​​will flow to the polls. Values ​will flock to the polls because the Israeli public doesn't want a prime minister who, for seats, is prepared to fight and destroy everything that is good for us. Our goal is to work for the citizens of the State of Israel."