3 wounded in Afula shooting

At least three people were wounded in a shooting incident in Afula Tuesday, the Israel Police reported.

One victim is in serious condition while two others were moderately wounded.

The vehicle carrying the suspected gunman fled the scene. Roadblocks have been set up to catch the suspect.

Magen David Adom (MDA) Paramedics treated the wounded at the scene and evacuated them to Haemek Hospital in Afula.

MDA Paramedic Yossi Halabi said: "When we arrived at the site, we saw three young men in their 20s lying with gunshot wounds in their bodies. One of them was conscious and had gunshot wounds on his lower body. We gave him life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him urgently to the hospital while he continued to be treated when his condition was severe and unstable. Two other young men who suffered injuries to their lower bodies were fully conscious and after initial treatment they were evacuated to the hospital when they were in moderate and stable condition."

The police foreign press spokesman stated: "Police units in the city of Afula respond to shots fired from a vehicle at a local business. 3 people injured, one seriously, two moderately, units and helicopter searching the area for vehicle that fled the scene."

Police believe the shooting was criminal in nature.